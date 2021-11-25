ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATIP. Citigroup lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barrington Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.72 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.66.

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

