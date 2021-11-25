Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Sun Hung Kai Properties stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.
