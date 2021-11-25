Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

