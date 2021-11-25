Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.22.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,187 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,331 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,554,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 390.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 757,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

