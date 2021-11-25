Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the technology retailer will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2022 earnings at $10.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

BBY opened at $116.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Best Buy has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

