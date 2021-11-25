PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $101.65

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.65 and last traded at $101.65, with a volume of 700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

