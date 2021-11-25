VMware (NYSE:VMW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $115.35

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $115.35 and last traded at $116.11, with a volume of 16492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

