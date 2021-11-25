Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $64.80

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.80 and last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharma Mar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.35.

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

