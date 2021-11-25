Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Trading Up 4.6%

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.26 and last traded at C$12.15. Approximately 88,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 679,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 38.15 and a quick ratio of 29.41.

In other news, Director Benjamin Eshleman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.06, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,224 shares in the company, valued at C$1,366,774.99.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

