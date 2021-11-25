Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $282.46

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $282.46 and last traded at $261.12, with a volume of 3026961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $267.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.82 and a 200 day moving average of $174.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

