Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

TRDA opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.