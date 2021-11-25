Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $32.62.
About Udemy
