Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

