Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Veritone has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $864.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 3.05.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 79.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Veritone during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Veritone by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Veritone by 147.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Veritone by 28.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

