Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is a wine producer with direct-to-customer platform principally in the U.S. Vintage Wine Estates Inc., formerly known as BESPOKE CAP ACQ, is based in SANTA ROSA, Calif. “

VWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.25.

Shares of VWE opened at 11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 10.48. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52 week low of 8.88 and a 52 week high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick A. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 11.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of 11.05 per share, with a total value of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

