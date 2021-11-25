Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $250.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZM. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.29.

Shares of ZM opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.66. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $195.80 and a 12-month high of $486.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total transaction of $1,712,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

