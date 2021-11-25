E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.25 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.80 ($13.41).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.79 ($12.26) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €10.92 and a 200-day moving average of €10.60. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

