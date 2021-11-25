BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of SLS opened at C$13.18 on Monday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of C$4.95 and a 1 year high of C$15.20.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile
