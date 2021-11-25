Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apple (AAPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently:

11/24/2021 – Apple was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/24/2021 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/23/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $163.99 to $164.79. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/9/2021 – Apple was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $163.99 to $164.79. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) – Don’t Forget the Long Wait Times for the iPhone 13” and dated October 29, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

11/2/2021 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflected supply chain constraints due to industry-wide silicon shortages and COVID-related manufacturing disruptions. Nevertheless, continued momentum in the Services and robust performance from iPhone, iPad, Mac and Wearables contributed strongly to the quarterly results. Apple did not provide revenue guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, given the uncertainty around the impact of the pandemic. It expects supply chain constrains to hurt top-line in a much larger way as compared with fourth-quarter. Iexpects revenues for each product category to grow on a year-over-year basis, except for iPad, which is expected to decline year over year due to supply constraints. Services growth rate is expected to decline sequentially. Shares have underperformed the S&P 500 year to date.”

10/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – Apple was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/20/2021 – Apple was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/19/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $167.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/15/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/13/2021 – Apple was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Apple was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/6/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $144.27 to $163.99. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/6/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/5/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/27/2021 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Apple stock opened at $161.94 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.17 and a 12-month high of $165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

