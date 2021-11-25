Boenning Scattergood Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.08. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,106,000 after acquiring an additional 160,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after purchasing an additional 147,570 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,680,000 after purchasing an additional 138,641 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 638,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

