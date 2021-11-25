Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products. The Company operates in Credit Cards, Investments in Previously Charged-Off Receivables, Auto Finance and Internet Micro-Loans. It markets fee-based products and services, including life insurance, card registration, telecommunication products and services, memberships in preferred buying clubs, travel services, and debt waiver programs. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation, is based in United States. “

ATLC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ATLC stock opened at $64.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $978.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.34. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 95.81% and a net margin of 22.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atlanticus by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atlanticus by 9.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,040,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlanticus by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Atlanticus by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Atlanticus by 54.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

