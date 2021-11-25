Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.06. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 164,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 238,919 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

