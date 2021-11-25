American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEP. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.13.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.82 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

