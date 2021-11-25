Zacks Investment Research Lowers Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

ABEO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

ABEO opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,355 shares of company stock worth $161,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,137,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,285,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 802,843 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 931,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 715,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

