Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$99.00 to C$108.00. The stock traded as high as C$94.38 and last traded at C$94.32, with a volume of 540872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$91.83.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TD. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perfom” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.37.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$87.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

