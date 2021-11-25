Evercore ISI Upgrades Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

KIM opened at $24.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

