Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.45

Trxade Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TRXD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and traded as low as $3.21. Trxade Group shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 68,789 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Trxade Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRXD)

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The company offers Web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com and InventoryRx.com, which are Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces; Pharmabayonline that provides access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies, pharmaceutical shortage databases, proposed governmental reimbursement benchmarks comparison and analysis, and a proprietary suggested national retail drug benchmark; and RxGuru, a service-based desktop software application, which provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.