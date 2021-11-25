Contrasting Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) & Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) and Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

15.8% of Annovis Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Annovis Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Annovis Bio and Lumos Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annovis Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lumos Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Annovis Bio presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.69%. Lumos Pharma has a consensus target price of $28.80, indicating a potential upside of 278.45%. Given Lumos Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lumos Pharma is more favorable than Annovis Bio.

Volatility & Risk

Annovis Bio has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumos Pharma has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Annovis Bio and Lumos Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annovis Bio N/A N/A -$5.46 million ($1.41) -18.34 Lumos Pharma $170,000.00 374.10 -$5.66 million ($3.29) -2.31

Annovis Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lumos Pharma. Annovis Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lumos Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Annovis Bio and Lumos Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annovis Bio N/A -38.40% -36.96% Lumos Pharma N/A -25.86% -23.16%

Summary

Lumos Pharma beats Annovis Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc., a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders. It is also developing ANVS405 for protecting the brain after traumatic brain injury and/or stroke; and ANVS301, which is in Phase I clinical trials to increase cognitive capability in later stages of AD and dementia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.