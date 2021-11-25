Critical Comparison: alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) and Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) and alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Creatd shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Creatd shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of alpha-En shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Creatd and alpha-En, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creatd 0 0 0 0 N/A alpha-En 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creatd and alpha-En’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creatd $1.21 million 34.61 -$24.21 million N/A N/A alpha-En N/A N/A -$5.35 million N/A N/A

alpha-En has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Creatd.

Profitability

This table compares Creatd and alpha-En’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creatd -844.73% -1,063.01% -301.03% alpha-En N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Creatd has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, alpha-En has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

alpha-En beats Creatd on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions. The company was founded by Jeremy Phillip Frommer and Rick Schwartz on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

About alpha-En

alpha-En Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of lithium metal. It focuses on the development of products and processes derived from its technology, including battery components and compounds of lithium. The company was founded by Jerome I. Feldman, Gene Feldman, and Suzette St. John Feldman in 1969 and is headquartered in Yongkers, NY.

