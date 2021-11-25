Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) versus Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Head to Head Analysis

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and Ciena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Ciena 13.55% 13.32% 8.19%

Minim has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ciena has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minim and Ciena’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million 1.40 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -24.50 Ciena $3.53 billion 2.69 $361.29 million $2.95 20.78

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ciena, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Minim and Ciena, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ciena 0 3 6 0 2.67

Minim currently has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 95.58%. Ciena has a consensus price target of $60.44, indicating a potential downside of 1.38%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Minim is more favorable than Ciena.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Ciena shares are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ciena shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ciena beats Minim on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios. The Platform Software and Services segment provides analytics, data, and planning tools to assist customers in managing Ciena’s Networking Platforms products in their networks. The Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment enables customers to implement large-scale software and IT-led OSS transformations by transforming legacy networks into “service ready“ networks. The Global Services segment offers a broad suite of value-added services. The company was founded by Patrick H. Nettles in November 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, MD.

