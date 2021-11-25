Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

