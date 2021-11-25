GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a positive rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.03.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

NASDAQ GFS opened at $68.97 on Monday. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.