Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VLON opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

