BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $997.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $73,000. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

