Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $89.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.15.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $79.79 on Monday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,156,746 shares of company stock valued at $100,169,795.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

