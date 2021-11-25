American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a conviction-buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Shares of AIG opened at $57.89 on Monday. American International Group has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in American International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 117,205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in American International Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,799,000 after purchasing an additional 213,927 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $11,298,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,463,000 after purchasing an additional 276,201 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

