Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Spire’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,362,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spire by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Spire by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,793,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.