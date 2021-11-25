Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on POSH. MKM Partners downgraded Poshmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair downgraded Poshmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poshmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Shares of POSH stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $55,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $2,683,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,901 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,949 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,886,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after buying an additional 377,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after buying an additional 557,416 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119,859 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after buying an additional 231,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,132,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.