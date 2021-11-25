Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Get Camtek alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $45.74 on Monday. Camtek has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.