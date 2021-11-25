Bally’s Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bally’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Bally's alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BALY. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Bally’s stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 2.30.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period.

In other Bally’s news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.