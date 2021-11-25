Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 469 ($6.13) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 459.17 ($6.00).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 395.70 ($5.17) on Tuesday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 399.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 404.13. The stock has a market cap of £15.07 billion and a PE ratio of 9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

