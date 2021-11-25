Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 469 ($6.13) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 459.17 ($6.00).
Shares of AV opened at GBX 395.70 ($5.17) on Tuesday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 399.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 404.13. The stock has a market cap of £15.07 billion and a PE ratio of 9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.