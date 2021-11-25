Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 777 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 777 ($10.15) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RMG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 763 ($9.97) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 657 ($8.58).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 507.80 ($6.63) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 454.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 924.99. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 298.60 ($3.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

