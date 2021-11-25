Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Price Target Raised to GBX 510

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Countryside Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 554.50 ($7.24).

CSP opened at GBX 459.60 ($6.00) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 491.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 507.44. Countryside Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 392.80 ($5.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57). The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.35.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

