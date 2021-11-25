InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) vs. Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Financial Survey

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InPlay Oil and Baytex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00 Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11

InPlay Oil presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.51%. Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $4.27, suggesting a potential upside of 30.08%. Given InPlay Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe InPlay Oil is more favorable than Baytex Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InPlay Oil and Baytex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $31.31 million 3.69 -$84.08 million $0.68 2.49 Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.54 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.82

InPlay Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baytex Energy. Baytex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InPlay Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil 65.76% 18.70% 4.89% Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21%

Summary

InPlay Oil beats Baytex Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

