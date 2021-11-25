Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

LAZR stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,849 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $73,317,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,778,000 after acquiring an additional 173,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,574,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 660,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.