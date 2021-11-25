Head to Head Analysis: Village Super Market (VLGEA) vs. The Competition

Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Village Super Market to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Village Super Market and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Super Market Competitors 1103 2613 2662 82 2.27

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 18.96%. Given Village Super Market’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Village Super Market has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Village Super Market and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Super Market 0.98% 5.69% 2.14% Village Super Market Competitors 1.82% 21.75% 4.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Village Super Market shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Village Super Market shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Village Super Market and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Village Super Market $2.03 billion $19.99 million 16.18 Village Super Market Competitors $22.97 billion $442.89 million 8.61

Village Super Market’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Village Super Market. Village Super Market is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Village Super Market has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Super Market’s competitors have a beta of 0.38, meaning that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Village Super Market pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 10.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Village Super Market competitors beat Village Super Market on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

