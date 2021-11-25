Truist Cuts Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $120.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price reduced by Truist from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on POST. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.14.

Post stock opened at $103.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.01. Post has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Post’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Post will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Post by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,055,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its holdings in Post by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 74,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Post by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

