Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arteris’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIP. Cowen assumed coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. Arteris has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

