Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.72

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.72 and traded as low as $13.25. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 28,073 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 million, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 6,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $89,852.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $182,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $285,673 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 147.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 109,459 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the third quarter valued at about $697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 206.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.