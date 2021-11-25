Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,200 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RIO. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,995.83 ($65.27).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,718 ($61.64) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.88 billion and a PE ratio of 5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,723.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,493.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.