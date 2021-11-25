Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.07% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of M&C Saatchi stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £196.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05. M&C Saatchi has a twelve month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 191 ($2.50).
M&C Saatchi Company Profile
Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.