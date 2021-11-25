Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.07% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of M&C Saatchi stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £196.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05. M&C Saatchi has a twelve month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 191 ($2.50).

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

