Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

LON:PMI opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Premier Miton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.04 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 180.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.56. The stock has a market cap of £281.87 million and a PE ratio of 35.00.

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £36,960 ($48,288.48).

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.